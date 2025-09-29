Aaryan Teaser Release Date: Vishnu Vishal Starrer Crime Thriller Movie's Teaser Set For Launch

Aaryan Teaser Release Date: The makers of Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, have announced that the teaser for the upcoming crime thriller will be released tomorrow, September 30. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31 in both Tamil and Telugu.

In a social media post, the production team highlighted the teaser launch with the message:

"One man. One case. Countless secrets. @TheVishnuVishal's #Aaryan - TEASER FROM TOMORROW. 31st October in cinemas - in both Tamil and Telugu."

Produced under Vishnu Vishal's own banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the film is described as a "perfect crime story," with Vishnu Vishal portraying a police officer at the center of a complex case. The tagline shared by the makers reads: "ONLY A PERFECT COP CAN SOLVE THIS PERFECT CRIME."

Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh present the film, which has been written and directed by Praveen K. The technical team includes cinematography by Harish Kannan, music by Ghibran, editing by San Lokesh, art direction by S. Jayachandran, and action choreography by Stunt Silva and PC Stunts.

The lead cast features Vishnu Vishal in the titular role, alongside Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, and Maanasa Choudhary. The story reportedly follows a cop navigating a high-stakes case with multiple layers of intrigue and secretive elements, promising a thriller-driven narrative.

After a Gap, Vishnu Vishal Returns to Lead Role

This marks Vishnu Vishal's return as a solo lead after a gap of 34 months. In an earlier post dated August 29, 2025, the actor wrote:

"#Aaryan - They say time tests you. 34 months tested me. This October, I return with my strength, my core, my cinema. I'm back as a solo lead. See you in theatres on October 31st."

With the teaser set to release tomorrow, trade analysts and audiences are closely watching for the first look at Vishnu Vishal's new role and the film's premise. The October 31 release positions Aaryan as one of the notable upcoming Tamil-Telugu crime thrillers, aiming to capture the interest of genre enthusiasts.