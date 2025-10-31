Aaryan X Review: How Audiences Are Responding To Vishnu Vishal Starrer Crime Thriller Film

Aaryan X Review: Tamil crime thriller Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, hit theaters on October 31, 2025. Alongside Vishnu Vishal, Aaryan features an ensemble cast including Shraddha Srinath, K. Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Ronak, Maala Parvathi, and Vela Ramamurthy.

Following its release, moviegoers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial impressions of the film. These early reactions, while not formal reviews, provide a glimpse into audience sentiment regarding the storyline, characters, and performances. A selection of these responses is highlighted below, reflecting what viewers are discussing after the first shows.

About the Movie

Aaryan is directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, with music composed by Ghibran and cinematography handled by Harish Kannan. The editing is done by San Lokesh, while Stunt Silva and PC Stunts Prabhu choreographed the action sequences. Additional screenplay contributions were made by Manu Anand, with production design by S. Jayachandran. Costume design and styling were managed by Vinod Sundar and Varshini Sankar, and sound design was handled by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan N.

The post-production work includes audiography by Tapas Nayak, DI by Bridge PostWorks, and VFX by Hocus Pocus. Dubbing was completed at Seed Studios, while publicity materials were created by Prathool NT. Marketing and promotions were overseen by Siddarth Srinivas, with Gunashekar supervising post-production. The film's music is released under Zee Music Company.

Plot Overview

A middle-aged, unsuccessful writer announces his intention to carry out the perfect crime. The story then follows law enforcement officers as they work to prevent the planned series of crimes, highlighting the investigation and the unfolding events.

While comprehensive analyses are still forthcoming, audience reactions on social media offer an early look at how Aaryan is resonating with theatergoers.