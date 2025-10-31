Abishan Jeevinth Marries Akkila: Tourist Family Director's Wedding Celebrations Draw Tamil Cinema Celebrities

Abishan Jeevinth Weds Akkila: Chennai witnessed a joyful morning on Friday as filmmaker and actor Abishan Jeevinth, known for his work on Tourist Family, married Akkila in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The wedding took place at the Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Chennai. A reception was hosted a day earlier, on Thursday, at the Green Park Hotel, where several members of the film fraternity gathered to celebrate the couple.

According to a report by Cinema Express, Abishan had proposed to his longtime girlfriend Akkila publicly back in April during the pre-release event of Tourist Family. At that time, the debutant director expressed his gratitude to Akkila for supporting him through his filmmaking journey, calling her his strength while he pursued his dream project. The couple's wedding now marks the next milestone in their long-standing relationship.

The reception reportedly saw the attendance of prominent film personalities, including Sasikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Simran, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, and Anaswara Rajan. Producers Rajasekar Karpurasundarapandian (of 2D Entertainment), Soundarya Rajinikanth, Mahesh Raj Pasilian, Arun Vishwa, Poo Sasi, Sean Roldan, Shanmugapriyan, Prabhu Ram Vyas, and Shineesh were also among those present.

Following the success of Tourist Family, Abishan recently received a BMW car from producer Magesh Raj Pasilian as both a wedding gift and a token of appreciation for their collaboration on the film.

Abishan to Debut as Actor Following Success of Tourist Family

Tourist Family, Abishan's directorial debut, revolves around a Sri Lankan Tamil family seeking a better life in India following the Sri Lankan economic crisis. The film, produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan in lead roles, along with supporting performances from Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, and Ramesh Thilak. The film continues its strong digital run, streaming on Jio Hotstar in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Abishan is preparing to make his acting debut opposite Anaswara Rajan in an upcoming film directed by Madhan. The project, presented by Soundarya Rajinikanth and MRP Entertainment, will be available for streaming on Netflix following its theatrical release. Shreyaas Krishna serves as the cinematographer, and Sean Roldan is composing the music.

As Abishan steps into a new chapter both personally and professionally, his wedding celebrations in Chennai have drawn attention from across Tamil cinema circles and the media.