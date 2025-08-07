Anirudh Ravichander On Coolie’s Soundscape: "I Have A Special BGM Track For Every Character In Coolie"

With one week left for the release of pan -india action spectacle 'Coolie - The Powerhouse', the excitement is at its peak among everyone to watch the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.The trailer has received immense love from the audiences but what works as cherry on the cake is Anirudh Ravichander's thunderous background score.

The music composer talked about the background score of 'Coolie The Powerhouse' and said, how he has given special BGM to each and every main character.

Stating the same, he said, "I have a special BGM track for every character in Coolie. I'm putting the same kind of effort into BGM, as I do for the songs."

It can't be denied that Anirudh Ravichander & Lokesh Kanagaraj's combination has given a chartbuster albums and one can't let go the discussion talking about BGM score of their films 'Master' , 'Vikram' and 'Leo'. With 'Coolie The Powerhouse' releasing on August 14th 2025, fans can expect a heart pumping background score which will elevate the film experience.

Headlined by the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth, this ₹400 crore mega-production features a dream ensemble cast - Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan - under the direction of mass cinema maestro Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures - also producing the much-awaited Jailer 2 and AA 22 X A6 - and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Vikram, Leo, Kaithi, Master fame), Coolie is poised to redefine Indian action cinema as we know it.