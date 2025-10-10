Anjaan Re-edited Version: Suriya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer Action Film Set To Return To Theaters

Anjaan Re-edited Version: The 2014 Tamil action film Anjaan, starring Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set for a theatrical re-release with a re-edited version, according to an announcement by production house Thirupathi Brothers. The original film, written and directed by N. Lingusamy and produced by N. Subash Chandra Bose under the Thirupathi Brothers banner, had initially premiered in Kuala Lumpur on August 14, 2014, and was released across India the following day, coinciding with Independence Day.

Upon its initial release, Anjaan received a range of responses from critics, with some noting the performances, action sequences, and music, while others pointed to issues with the story and pacing. The film also generated online discussions and became a subject of internet memes.

Anjaan Storyline, Cast, and Production Details

Anjaan follows Krishna, a man who travels to Mumbai in search of his elder brother Raju, a prominent figure in the city's criminal underworld. As Krishna navigates the urban landscape, he encounters people tied to Raju's past, uncovering layers of alliances, rivalries, and criminal networks. The story alternates between past and present, highlighting the complexities of loyalty, betrayal, and power struggles while delving into the dynamics of personal relationships and underworld operations.

Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, Santosh Sivan handled cinematography, and Anthony managed editing. The production design was overseen by Rajeevan, while Brinda Sarathy contributed to the dialogues. Silva coordinated the stunts, and Geetha Gurappa managed sound mixing. G. Dhananjayan served as associate producer, with Amrita Pandey and G.R. Venkatesh as co-producers.

Anjaan is set to return to theaters in a re-edited version. Although the release date has not been officially announced, the updated edition will once again feature the story led by Suriya, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vidyut Jammwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Dalip Tahil, Murali Sharma, Joe Malloori, Soori, Chetan Hansraj, Sanjana Singh, and Asif Basra in supporting roles.