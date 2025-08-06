AR Murugadoss’s Dil Madharasi Starring Sivakarthikeyan Is Just 30 Days Away! Releasing On THIS Date

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the first time in the much-anticipated action thriller Dil Madharasi. While the announcement has sparked tremendous excitement among fans, it brings together the powerhouse performer of Amaran and the master storyteller behind several blockbuster hits. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film promises to be a high-octane cinematic extravaganza, gearing up to make a thunderous impact at the box office.

Amidst the rising anticipation, the makers have dropped a thrilling new poster while kickstarting the countdown to the film's release now just 30 days away.

The makers took to their social media and shared the intense new poster of Dil Madharasi, announcing that the film is only 30 days away from its release. They further captioned the post:

Audiences are in for an incredible cinematic experience as Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss join hands for the first time. This certainly makes the film a massive one worth waiting for.

The glimpse of the title has already ignited excitement for the film and the spectacle it promises to deliver. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an intense action avatar, leaving fans excited. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score will be elevated by Anirudh Ravichander. Debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, he went on to compose music for blockbuster films like, Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, Indian 2, just to name a few amongst his notable work in couple of years.

AR Murugadoss is a renowned director and is best known for directing action films mainly on social issues. He has delivered blockbuster filma like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Kaththi, just to name a few.

Dil Madharasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast. Rukmini Vasanth, joined by powerhouse performers Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Dil Madharasi hits the screens on 5th September 2025 .