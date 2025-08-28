Are Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Getting Married Tomorrow (August 29)? Here's What Internet Says

Vishal & Dhanshika Marriage: Famed Tamil actor Vishal was set to tie the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika. The couple was set to tie the knot on August 29, 2025. As per HT's report, Sai Dhanshika said in an event, "We have decided to get married on August 29. I had told Vishal, let's please keep this under wraps and tell everyone we are friends. But the news broke out in the media."

It's August 28 already and there is no reports about the pre-wedding festivities. So, a user took to a Reddit thread to question, "Vishal and dhansika! What happened ? Weren't they suppose to get married on 29th August?" To this one replied, "May be private marriage or Actors Union building opening issue. He said he'll marry only after the opening of the building."

Fans are excited to know whether the couple, Vishal & Dhanshika, are really getting married tomorrow. A user on X asked, "grok when is vishal dhanshika marriage?" To this, the AI replied, "Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's wedding was originally set for August 29, 2025, but it has been postponed due to ongoing Nadigar Sangam building work. No new date has been announced as of now."

As per Cine Josh, Vishal & Dhanshika's wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing construction of the Nadigar Sangam building, where the couple were set to hold their wedding. Let us further wait to see whether they will announce when the wedding will take place now.

In case you don't know, Tamil actor Vishal was previously engaged to Anisha Alla Reddy, an entrepreneur, in 2019. The wedding was, however called off. Vishal and Dhanshika have known each other for 15 years. They were initially friends and their friendship blossomed into love and both decided to tie the knot.