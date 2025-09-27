Atlee Celebrates 12 Years In Cinema With Heartfelt Gratitude And Nostalgia

Maverick filmmaker Atlee marked a monumental milestone in his career, completing 12 years in Indian cinema. Sharing a deeply personal message on social media, Atlee expressed gratitude to the people who have shaped his journey and contributed to his cinematic success.

The filmmakers shared a series of pictures with a caption that says,

"12 years of Raja Rani

God is so kind

Thank you #Mahe Anna , @a.r.murugadoss sir

#shanmugam sir, @foxstarstudios

@aryaoffl baby , @nayanthara darling , @nazriyafahadh papa, @actorjai darling , @santa_santhanam na , @sathyan na ,

#sathyaraj sir and my team @george_dop , @livingstonruben

@muthurajthangavel na , and the genius @gvprakash

And everyone else who carries the film close to their heart..

Thank you ♥

As a memory took my Rani @priyaatlee to same location where I started the film ❤❤❤"

Behind every successful director is a stellar team, and Atlee did not miss the chance to appreciate his creative collaborators, his entire team, and each and every actor\ person who contributed to the journey.

Adding a touch of nostalgia, Atlee shared that he revisited the iconic location where his celebrated film 'Raja Rani' began, this time taking his wife Priya Atlee along. This gesture symbolizes both a full-circle moment and a celebration of his enduring passion for storytelling.

As Atlee celebrates 12 years in cinema, his journey remains a testament to the power of gratitude, collaboration, and unwavering dedication. From debut successes to blockbuster hits like Jawan, Theri, and Bigil, he continues to inspire audiences and aspiring filmmakers alike, proving that talent combined with humility is a formula for lasting impact in the world of Indian cinema.

On the work front, Atlee is working on his most ambitious film till date, 'AA22xA6, that marks his first collaboration with Allu Arjun.