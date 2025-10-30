Attagasam Re-release Postponed: Ajith Kumar's Popular Action Film Faces Delay, New Show Timings Expected

Attagasam Re-release Postponed: Attagasam Re-release Postponed: The much-anticipated re-release of Attagasam, the 2004 Tamil action drama starring Ajith Kumar in dual roles, has been temporarily postponed. The film was scheduled to return to theaters in a remastered 4K version on October 31, but the plans have been halted following a delay in content delivery from the distributor's side.

According to reports from industry tracker Digi Star, the screenings have been called off for now, and refunds are being processed for tickets already booked. "The re-release of AK's Attagasam has been delayed due to a content delivery issue. All shows are cancelled for now, and theaters will issue refunds," the tracker noted in its social media update.

Vishnu Kamal, Director of Kamala Cinemas, also confirmed the development in an X (formerly Twitter) post, stating, "Due to a content delay from the distributor's end, the shows have been pushed. Updates on revised show timings and refunds will be shared shortly. Bookings were on fire, it's disappointing to face this delay from the distributor side."

The film was set to be re-released through IFPA Max Productions, headed by Indian Film and Digital Producers Association (IFPA) president Priya Nair. Originally produced by Vijayam Cine Combines, Attagasam continues to enjoy a cult following among Ajith's fans, who had shown strong interest in revisiting the film on the big screen nearly two decades after its initial release.

Inside Attagasam: Story, Cast, and Crew Overview

Directed and written by Saran, Attagasam originally hit theaters on November 12, 2004. The film featured Ajith Kumar in dual roles as Jeeva and Guru, twin brothers separated by circumstance and fate. While one grows up to become a mild-mannered driving instructor, the other turns into a feared gangster. Their reunion, marked by conflict and emotion, forms the central theme of the story, a blend of action and family drama.

The cast included Pooja as the female lead alongside veteran actors such as Sujatha, Nizhalgal Ravi, Babu Antony, Karunas, and Ramesh Khanna. The technical crew featured cinematography by Venkatesh Anguraj, editing by Suresh Urs, and music composed by Bharadwaj, whose songs and background score were among the film's highlights.

With Ajith currently balancing his ongoing film commitments and racing career, the news of Attagasam's re-release had generated significant buzz among fans. While the delay has caused disappointment, the distributor is expected to announce revised release plans soon, paving the way for audiences to experience the digitally remastered version of one of Ajith's notable early action films.