Bad Girl Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Tamil Coming-Of-Age Drama Film Starring Anjali Sivaraman

Bad Girl Now Streams On OTT: The Tamil coming-of-age drama Bad Girl, directed by Varsha Bharath and featuring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, is now available for streaming. Following its theatrical run in September this year, Bad Girl is now streaming on JioHotstar, where it is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Presented and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran under the Grass Root Film Company banner in association with Anurag Kashyap, Bad Girl marks Varsha Bharath's directorial debut. The film has drawn attention for its narrative exploring youth, identity, and rebellion through a female perspective.

After its world premiere at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) on February 7, 2025, the film went on to release theatrically in India on September 5, 2025, followed by its Hindi version on September 26, 2025. The film's festival journey proved noteworthy, as Bad Girl won the NETPAC Award the NETPAC Award at Rotterdam and later secured the Audience Award in the Focus section at the 2025 Vancouver International Film Festival, highlighting its international reception.

Meet the Cast and Crew Behind Bad Girl

The cast includes Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli alongside Anjali Sivaraman. The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi, with Preetha Jayaraman (ISC), Jagadeesh Ravi, and Prince Anderson handling cinematography. Radha Sridhar serves as the editor, while V Shanmugaraja is credited with production design.

Other key crew members include Shruthi Manjari as costume designer, Vinoth Thanigasalam for sound design, Prathap K as sound mixer, and R. Harihara Suthan of Lorven overseeing VFX. The color grading was managed by Siva Sankar of Infinity Media. Jayalakshmi Sundaresan worked as the intimacy coordinator.

Bad Girl was distributed by Filp Films and Prakash Films, with Vikrem Vybav R.S. and Ranjan Singh serving as executive producers. The film's marketing was managed by Bombay Hustle, with Priyanka Chandra (Mulberry Media) handling media relations.

With its arrival on streaming, Bad Girl is now accessible to a wider audience after its festival circuit and theatrical releases.