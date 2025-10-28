Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vetrimaaran & Anurag Kashyap Presented Film

Bad Girl OTT Release Date: After earning recognition on the international festival circuit, Bad Girl, the Tamil coming-of-age drama directed by Varsha Bharath, is set for its digital release. The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from November 4, 2025, available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Presented and produced by Vetrimaaran under his Grass Root Film Company banner, in association with Anurag Kashyap, the film follows a young woman's emotional journey toward self-discovery. Bad Girl features Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, supported by Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli.

Also Read Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Film Online

The film first premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025, where it went on to win the NETPAC Award. The film continued its successful festival run by securing the Audience Award in the Focus program at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2025. Following its international debut, Bad Girl was released theatrically in India on September 5, 2025, while the Hindi version arrived later on September 26, 2025.

Varsha Bharath's Debut Brings A Contemporary Coming-of-Age Story

The project marks Varsha Bharath's directorial debut, with the screenplay also written by her. The film's technical crew includes cinematographers Preetha Jayaraman (ISC), Jagadeesh Ravi, and Prince Anderson; editor Radha Sridhar; and production designer V. Shanmugaraja. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi, while Shruthi Manjari handled costume design, and Jayalakshmi Sundaresan served as the intimacy coordinator.

The film was jointly released under Filp Films and Prakash Films, with Metamorf Films acting as the distribution consultant. Marketing and publicity were overseen by Bombay Hustle and Mulberry Media, respectively.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary Tamil Nadu, Bad Girl explores youth, relationships, and the moral conflicts of growing up in a rapidly changing society. Its international recognition and bold storytelling have drawn attention to emerging voices in Indian independent cinema.

With its upcoming OTT debut, Bad Girl is poised to reach a broader audience across languages, offering viewers a chance to experience 'Bad Girl' from the comfort of their homes.