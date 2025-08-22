Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Winner Riythvika's Wedding Postponed: Why? When Is It Happening Now? DEETS Inside

Riythvika Postpones Her Wedding: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 winner Riythvika recently announced her engagement with her best friend Vinoth Lakshmanan. Uploading the pictures of her engagement on July 13, she wrote, ""Handle" engaged 💍❤️ (translated)." Riythvika and Vinoth's wedding was set to take place on August 27, 2025. However, the wedding date has now been pushed ahead. So, when is the wedding happening now? Why was Riythvika's wedding postponed? Let us take a look at all the answers below:

Bigg Boss 2 Winner Riythvika's Wedding Postponed

Riythvika recently announced her engagement. The Tamil actress' wedding was set to take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. However, Asianet reports that the wedding has now been postponed. But why? Reports suggest that the wedding has been postponed due to family circumstances. As of now, it has not been reported that the wedding will happen when.

Riythvika made her debut in the entertainment industry with Niinthudhu Yaaro. She also acted in other films, including Oru Naal Koothu, Irumugan, and Torch Light. She entered the Bigg Boss house in 2018. Riythvika not only won the show but also the hearts of the people.

Riythvika soon started getting offers from various films. She has done various films, The Last Bomb of World War II, Sometimes Some People, Walter, Corpse, and Aadhar. She got her recognition from acting opposite to Rajinikanth in Kabali. However, the movie that gave her big break was Pardesi and Walter.

Riythvika Engagement Pics

Riythvika was dressed in a beautiful red-colored suit as she got engaged to her long-time best friend, Vinoth. It was a close-knit ceremony attended by their closest friends and family. The vibrant red outfit, paired with minimal gold jewelry, perfectly complemented her glowing smile and festive spirit. Her hair was styled in soft curls, left open to frame her face elegantly. On the other hand, Vinoth looked dapper in a cream-colored sherwani with subtle embroidery, keeping it classic and graceful. The couple looked radiant together, their bond evident in every candid moment captured during the joyous celebration.