Bigg Boss Tamil 7 Winner Archana Ravichandran Gets Engaged To long-Term Beau, Who Is Arun Prasath?

Archana Ravichandran Gets Engaged: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 winner Archana Ravichandran has officially gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriend. She shared a mirror selfie with her now-fiancé, captioned "Found my forever." What makes the announcement even more interesting is that her fiancé, Arun Prasath, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil. Let's take a closer look at who Arun Prasath is and how the couple met.

Archana Ravichandran Announces Engagement With Long-Term Boyfriend

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 winner Archana Ravichandran has finally made her relationship official with Arun Prasath. Together they uploaded a mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Two souls, one heart, endless love..

💖 Found my forever..

💖 And so our adventure begins.. #hitched @iam_archanaravichandran."

Archana was seen donning a baby pink colored dress with her hairs tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Arun was donning a light blue shade blazer with t-shirt on inside.

Archana Ravichandran Fiance: Who Is Arun Prasath?

Arun Prasath is a well-known figure in the Tamil entertainment industry. He gained popularity for his role in the hit soap opera Bharathi Kannamma, for which he also won the Best Actor award. Originally from Salem, Tamil Nadu, Arun enjoys running, dancing, and modeling, according to StarsUnfolded.

After completing his education, Arun worked on a short film titled Nigal Kaalam. In 2017, he appeared in the film Meyaadha Maan. Over the years, he acted in several short films. In 2024, Arun participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

When Will Archana Ravichandran & Arun Prasath Get Married?

In an interview with Times Of India, Arun said back in February, 2025, "We are planning to get married this year end. We have been together for almost five years and we think it's the right time to get hitched. So, we will be a married couple by next February 14!"

How Did Archana Ravichandran & Arun Prasath Meet Each Other?

Talking about their first impression on each other, Archana said, "I first saw Arun in a short film in my final year of college. Later on, we both attended a matchmaking reality show." She confessed asking for Arun's number during the shoot break and calling him one day, saying, "I was thinking of calling someone I can vibe with and that's when I thought of you."