Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Confirmed Contestants List With Photo: Aurora To Puvi Arasu; Here's Who Will Enter BB House

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Confirmed Contestants List: After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, which was won by Muthukumaran, there have been endless speculations about the new season of the popular reality show. And now, the wait is set to be over. After all, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is set to premiere on October 5, 2025. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi once again. To note, Vijay took over the role of a host last year when he replaced Kamal Haasan and left everyone in absolute awe of his hosting skills.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 comes with a tagline of Onnume Puriyala (which means I don't understand anything) and has dropped hints of a double trouble this season. According to media reports, the makers have added an emotional touch to the game wherein the contestants will be accompanied by a close friend or a family member. This isn't all. The media reports also suggested that Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is likely to welcome commoners this year, however, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Confirmed Contestants List

Janani Ashok Kumar

A renowned name among the Tamil audience, Janani is known for her performance in shows like Idhayam and Naam Iruvar

Aurora Sinclair

Aurora is a stunning model who aspires to be an actress. While she has been a sensation on social media, her appearance in the song Ajalakka Ujalaa created waves in the town.

Ahmed Meeran

Ahmed is a renowned YouTuber and digital creator who enjoys a massive fan following among fans. To note, Ahmed had earlier made an appearance in Bigg Boss as a special guest reviewer but now he will be participating as a contestant in the show.

Farina Azad

Known for her performance in Bharathi Kannamma, Farina Azad has also been a renowned television presenter. Besides, she was also seen in Cooku with Comali season 5 as a Comali.

Ashwin Kumar

Known for his role in Raja Rani and his stint in Cooku With Comali Season 2, Ashwin Kumar enjoys a massive fan following and never misses a chance to win hearts with his stunning looks.

Parvathy (VJ Parvathy)

Parvathy is a renowned VJ who enjoys a massive fan following on social media and calls herself a creator, actor and travel entrepreneur.

Cynthia Vinolin

Cynthia is a renowned dancer, social media influencer and choreographer. She happens to be the sister in law of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3.

Dolly

Known for her stint in Cooku With Comali, Dolly is a renowned social media personality and enjoys a decent fan following.

Nehah

Nehah has gained a lot of popularity with her performance in Baakiyalakshmi and often won a lot of hearts with her versatility.

Sidharth Kumaaran

Sidharth Kumaaran made his acting debut in 2013 with Saravanan Meenatchi Season 2 and has been a part of several shows including Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rekka Katti Parakkudhu Manasu, Thaenmozhi B.A, and Eeramana Rojave 2.

Puvi Arasu

Known for his performance in Idhayam, Puvi became a household name after winning Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 5. Besides, he has also won hearts with his hosting skills.

Rajavelu

A popular comedian, Rajavelu rose to fame after winning KPY Champions season 3.

Sidhu

Sidhu became a household name with his stint in Raja Rani and enjoys a decent fan following

Srikanth Deva

Son of music director Deva, Srikanth Deva is a singer and composer who has won hearts with his music so far.

