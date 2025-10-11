Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Twist: Nandhini Quits Show Ahead Of 1st Weekend Ka Vaar; Here’s The Real Reason

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Twist: It's been a week since Bigg Boss Tamil 9 started with a bang and the new popular reality show has been witnessing a lot of drama since the first day. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 brought a new twist in the game wherein the house of was divided into two groups. While one part of the house is called Super Deluxe with all the facilities, the other part of the house was all about struggles for day to day amenities. On the other hand, the intriguing list of contestants have added to the drama which has kept the audience on their toes.

Amid this, the first nominations of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. For the uninitiated, 7 contestants were nominated for elimination in the first week including Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj and Pravin Gandhi. Needless to say, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant from elimination. This isn't all. Speculations have been rife about who will become the first contestant to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Amid this, the popular reality show came with a shocking twist

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: VJ Nandhini Quits Vijay Sethupathi's Show

In the most unexpected turn of events, VJ Nandhini has walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 ahead of the first weekend ka vaar. Yes! The diva had an emotional breakdown lately on the show which left everyone shocked and she eventually quit the show.

VJ Nandhini Exit Real Reason

For the uninitiated, VJ Nandhini suffered an anxiety attack and a mental breakdown on the show which was triggered by several reasons. The diva was earlier seen talking about her struggles after losing her parents and was finding it hard to continue the game due to emotional pressure. On the other hand, VJ Nandhini was upset with the constant teasing by her fellow contestants about her mannerism which also apparently triggered her emotional distress. As a result, VJ Nandhini opted for a voluntary exit.

VJ Nandhini's walk out has left the fans speculating if Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be having another elimination this week or will the nominated contestant will be declared safe.