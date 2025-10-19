Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Update Week 2: Here's Why Apsara CJ Has Been Eliminated From Vijay's Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Apsara Elimination Reason: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, which is being hosted by Vijay Sethupathi for the second year, kicked off in a grand way two weeks ago and it has left everyone brimming with an opinion. This season of Bigg Boss Tamil introduced an exciting twist by dividing the house into two distinct sections: Super Deluxe, which offers full amenities, and another area lacking basic facilities. This unique setup has heightened the drama and kept viewers engaged. The first week's elimination stirred lively discussions among fans.

During the initial week, VJ Nandhini was the first to exit the house due to an anxiety attack. Praveen Gandhi also faced elimination after receiving the fewest votes from the audience. These early exits set the tone for a season filled with unexpected turns and intense competition. In the second week, nine contestants found themselves nominated for elimination. The nominees included FJ, Aurora Sinclair, VJ Paru, Sabarinathan, Diwakar, Kemy, Kamrudin, Apsara CJ, and Ramya Joo. As fans cast their votes in large numbers, speculation grew about who might leave before Diwali celebrations.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Eliminated In Week 2?

Interestingly, much to everyone's surprise, Apsara CJ has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9. To note, Apsara was among the bottom three and was seen struggling for votes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Apsara CJ Elimination Reason

According to media reports, Apsara CJ, who is known for her calm and composed nature, has failed to emerge as a strong competitor in the house. While she hasn't been able to appear as a strong personality, Apsara turned out to be an easy target for housemates and was easily overshadowed by other contestants. As a result, she became the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is set to witness a major twist in the game soon as the show will be welcoming wild card contestants in the coming days to spice up things inside the BB house.