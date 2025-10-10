Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Trends Week 1: Who Will Be In Bottom Two - Apsara, Kalaiyarasan or Pravin

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Vijay Sethupathi is back in the spotlight as he resumes his role as host for Bigg Boss Tamil season 9. Fans are thrilled to see him return, eager to witness his hosting skills once more. This season has sparked interest with its distinctive contestant lineup and theme. The tagline, "Onnume Puriyala," translates to "I Don't Understand Anything." The house is creatively divided into two zones: water and fire. The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 are split into two groups based on their badges: regular and super deluxe zones.

Those in the super deluxe zone enjoy luxury, while those in the regular zone face challenges due to limited resources. The red badge group, residing in the regular zone, includes Diwakar, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan, and Kalaiyarasan. Meanwhile, the blue badge group comprises Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini, and Kamrudin. The contrasting living conditions between these two zones are anticipated to shape interactions and strategies among participants significantly.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Safe This Week?

To note, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination including Viyana, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, Apsara CJ, Kalaiyarasan and Pravin Gandhi. While fans have been voting in large numbers their favourite contestants, Diwakar happens to be leading the voting trends and will be safe from elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Trends Week 1

While Kalaiyarasan, Apsara and Pravin Gandhi were in bottom three, as per the recent voting trends, Kalaiyarasan and Pravin Gandhi are in the danger zone of elimination as they are in the bottom two.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting for Bigg Boss Tamil 9.