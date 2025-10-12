Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Week 1: Kalaiyarasan or Praveen; Who Will Get Least Votes & Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Week 1: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, kicked off with a lot of excitement. The reality show introduced an interesting twist by splitting the house into two sections. One section, called Super Deluxe, offers all amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This division has added to the drama and kept viewers engaged. In the first week, seven contestants faced nominations for elimination: Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, and Pravin Gandhi.

Fans have been actively voting to save their favourite participants from being ousted from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 week 1. The initial nominations have sparked widespread discussions among viewers. To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed a massive twist in the game lately when one of the contestant walked out of the show within a week. We are talking about VJ Nandhini who left the show before the first weekend ka vaar after suffering a mental breakdown. Now there are speculations about the next elimination on Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Week 1: Who Is Safe?

As fans have voted in large numbers, it is reported that Diwakar is safe from elimination this week, as he has managed to receive the highest votes in his favour

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Results Week 1: Who Will Get The Least Votes?

As per the voting trends, it is a tough fight for survival between Kalaiyarasan and Praveen Gandhi. Reportedly, it is Praveen Gandhi who has received the lowest votes on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 this week

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's hosting skills have left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, his reality check to VJ Paru even left her in tears. It will be interesting to see if his words of wisdom will affect the game of the contestants.