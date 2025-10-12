Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 1: After Nandhini; Who Will Get Eliminated From Vijay Sethupathi’s Show?



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 1 Update: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has begun with much anticipation. The show introduced a unique twist by dividing the house into two parts. One part, named Super Deluxe, is equipped with all amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This setup has intensified the drama and kept viewers hooked. In the first week, seven contestants were nominated for elimination: Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, and Pravin Gandhi. The audience has been actively voting to save their favourite contestants from being eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

The initial nominations have generated significant discussions among fans. Notably, a major twist occurred when one contestant exited the show within a week. VJ Nandhini left before the first weekend episode due to a mental breakdown. Now there are speculations about who might be eliminated next. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed its first elimination after VJ Nandhini took a voluntary exit from the show and became the first contestant to leave BB house. Now, there are speculations about Bigg Boss Tamil 9 having a double elimination in the first week with another contestant likely to be eliminated from the show

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Who Is In Danger?

According to the voting trends, two nominated contestants have been in the danger zone at the moment. We are talking about Kalaiyarasan and Praveen Gandhi who have struggled to get votes. Among these two, Praveen Gandhi has reportedly received the least number of votes this week.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Update Week 1

Interestingly, if the social media reports are to be believed, Praveen Gandhi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Yes! Praveen has become the second contestant to be out of the game. However, an official announcement about his elimination will be made tonight.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 elimination episode (episode 9) will premiere at 9:30 pm on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar