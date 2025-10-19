Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 2: Is Apsara CJ Eliminated From Vijay Sethupathi's Show? Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 2: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by superstar Vijay Sethupathi, witnessed its grand premiere on October 5 and the new season came with an intriguing twist. The house is divided into two sections: Super Deluxe, which provides full amenities, and another area lacking basic facilities. This setup has intensified the drama, keeping viewers hooked. The first week's elimination sparked lively discussions among fans. In the initial week of Bigg Boss Tamil 9, VJ Nandhini was the first to leave the house due to an anxiety attack. Meanwhile, Praveen Gandhi faced elimination in the first week after receiving the fewest votes.

The second week of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 saw all nine contestants nominated for elimination. These contestants were FJ, Aurora Sinclair, VJ Paru, Sabarinathan, Diwakar, Kemy, Kamrudin, Apsara CJ, and Ramya Joo. As fans cast their votes in large numbers, speculations arose about who might be eliminated before the Diwali celebrations. Interestingly, Diwakar aka Watermelon Star and Sabarinathan have been leading the voting trends and have been safe from elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 2?

As per a viral tweet on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Apsara CJ has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 in the week 2. For the uninitiated, Aspara who was nominated for the second consecutive week, was seen struggling for votes during the week. While an official announcement is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be a major disappointment for her fans.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Episode (E15) Timings

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be having it elimination episode (ep15) tonight and it will air at 9:30 pm simultaneously on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant is your favourite.