Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 3: Who Will Get ELIMINATED Tonight On Vijay Sethupathi Show?



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Week 3: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, kicked off with a grand premiere on October 5. This season introduced an exciting twist by dividing the house into two distinct sections. One part, named Super Deluxe, offers full amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This unique setup in Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has heightened the drama and kept viewers engaged. The division of the house has added a new layer of intrigue to the show. Contestants in the Super Deluxe section enjoy comfort and luxury, whereas those in the other area face challenges due to limited resources. This contrast has sparked intense interactions among participants, making for compelling viewing.

So far 3 people have been out of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 which have certainly intensified the game inside the house. While VJ Nandhini took a voluntary exit owing to anxiety issues, Praveen Gandhi was eliminated in the first week owing to audience votes. This was followed by the elimination of Apsara CJ on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 in week 2. And now, there have been speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 in week 3. To note, 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination this week including Tushaar, Kalaiyarasan, Aurora Sinclair, Ramya Joo, Praveen, Subiksha, Viyana and Aadhirai.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who is Safe With Highest Votes In Week 3?

To note, Viyana and Subiksha are safe from elimination as they have secured the highest votes from the audience this week.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 3?

As per the voting trends, it was a tough fight for survival between Aurora and Aadhirai as they were struggling for votes. However, as per a viral post on social media, Aadhirai has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 this week.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be welcoming wildcard contestants in the show tonight to spice up the game. To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 elimination episode will air on Star Vijay and JioHotstar at 9:30 pm.