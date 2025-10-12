Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination: Here’s Why Praveen Gandhi Has Been Eliminated From Vijay Sethupathi’s Show



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Praveen Gandhi Elimination Reason: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has kicked off with great excitement. The show introduced an intriguing twist by splitting the house into two sections. One section, called Super Deluxe, is fully equipped with amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This setup has heightened the drama and kept viewers engaged. In the first week, seven contestants faced elimination: Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, and Pravin Gandhi. Fans have been actively voting to save their favourite contestants from being ousted in this initial week.

The initial nominations sparked extensive discussions among fans. For those unfamiliar with the show, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 experienced its first elimination after VJ Nandhini's voluntary exit. She became the first contestant to leave the BB house this season. This unexpected departure has led to speculations about who might be eliminated next. And in a shocking turn of events Praveen Gandhi was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 in the first week itself.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Praveen Gandhi Elimination Reason

To note, Praveen Gandhi was eliminated after receiving the least number of votes this week. This happened because he failed to build a connection with the audience. On the other hand, his controversial remarks about marriage, wife and kids didn't go down the fans and he received massive backlash

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Praveen Gandhi Remuneration

According to media reports, Praveen Gandhi was the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and made an earning of around Rs 35 thousand per day for participating in the show. While he was in the house for a week, his total remuneration turned out to be Rs 2.45 lakhs.

It will be interesting to see how Praveen Gandhi's elimination will change the game on Bigg Boss Tamil 9