Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 2: Who Is In Bottom 3 - FJ, Aurora, Kemy or Apsara?



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 2: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, kicked off on October 5 with a fresh twist. The house is split into two areas: Super Deluxe, which offers full amenities, and another section that lacks basic facilities. This division has heightened the drama, keeping viewers engaged. The first week's elimination stirred lively discussions among fans. VJ Nandhini was the first to exit the Bigg Boss house this season after an anxiety attack. Meanwhile, Praveen Gandhi faced elimination after receiving the fewest votes in the first week. He was in the danger zone alongside Kalaiyarasan.

Given the massive twist in the game in the first week, the second week's elimination went on to grab a lot of eyeballs. After all 9 contestants were nominated for elimination in week 2. These included FJ, Aurora Sinclair, VJ Paru, Sabarinathan, Diwakar, Kemy, Kamrudin, Apsara CJ, and Ramya Joo. While fans have been voting in large numbers, there have been speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Safe In Week 2?

As per the voting trends, Diwakar and Sabarinathan are likely to be safe from elimination as they have managed to earn maximum votes and are currently in the top two positions.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination Voting Trends: Who Is In Bottom Three?

On the other hand, it has been a fight for survival between FJ, Apsara CJ, Kemy and Aurora Sinclair who are struggling for votes. Among these Aurora, Kemy and Apsara are said to be in bottom three and there are reports about one of the ladies is going to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 in week 2.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 new episode (episode 13) will premiere on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar tonight at 9:30 PM. Let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Tamil 9.