Bigg Boss Tamil 9 First Look Release Date & Time: When Will Vijay Sethupathi’s Show’s First Look Be Out? Deets

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 First Look Release Date & Time: Remember the much talked about and very successful Bigg Boss Tamil 8? The popular reality show came with a major twist wherein Vijay Sethupathi had replaced Kamal Haasan as the new host. Needless to say, Vijay did leave everyone impressed with his hosting skills. And now, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is all set to take over the television screens and the fans can't keep calm about it. The new season is expected to have some major twists in the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Host

According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi will once again return as the host of the show and will be leaving the fans amazed with his stage presence. He will be seen giving some major reality checks to the contestants every weekend along with some more masala. With the hype building up for Bigg Boss Tamil 9, courtesy the success of previous seasons, makers are definitely not leaving any stone unturned to make the wait worthwhile.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 First Look Release Date & Time

Interestingly, the makers are also coming up with the first look and logo of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Yes! You read it right. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 makers will be unveiling the first look of the new season tonight (September 1, 2025) at 6 PM and it will also be dropping hints about the theme of the show. Wondering where to watch it? Well, you can watch the first look of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 on the official social media handles of Jio Hotstar Tamil and Vijay TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere Date

To note, there have been endless speculations about Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiere date. So far, it is reported that Bigg Boss 9 Tamil will premiere on October 5 this year.