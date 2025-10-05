Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Launch Release Time: Here's When Vijay Sethupathi's Show Will Premiere On TV



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Launch Release Time On TV: The day is finally here. Yes! It's the day of the grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and we can't keep calm about it. After the immense success of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, the makers have once again returned with Vijay Sethupathi as the host for the second time. For the uninitiated, Vijay Sethupathi had replaced Kamal Haasan last year as the host and seems to have impressed everyone with his hosting skills. The new season of the popular reality show has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and it is expected to come with several new twists and turns and an interesting line up of contestants.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 comes with an intriguing tagline Onnume Puriyala. To note, the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be coming with an Animals VS Birds theme. In fact, while Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is coming with a beautiful home which will be divided into two segments of luxury and survival. It is reported that the Animal side of the house will have all the luxuries while the birds side of the house will be all about scarcity and survival with new challenge every day. The promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has clearly got the audience quite excited and fans are eagerly awaited the grand launch.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Launch Release Time On TV

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch will air on Vijay Television tonight at 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Confirmed Contestants List

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is coming with an interesting line up of contestants including Sabari Nadhan, Janani Ashok Kumar, Viyana, Praveen Gandhi, Ashwini Aanandita, VJ Parvathy etc.

Let us know in the comment section if you are excited for Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch.