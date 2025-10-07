Bigg Boss Tamil 9: How To Vote To Save Your Favorite Contestant From Elimination On Vijay's Show - Check Steps

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 How To Vote: Vijay Sethupathi is all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, he is here with the much awaited Bigg Boss Tamil season 9. The new season of the popular reality show came with a lot of surprises for the audience. To begin with Vijay Sethupathi has returned as a host for the second time and fans are quite eager to see his hosting skills once again. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has come up with an interesting line up of contestants and an intriguing theme which has also got everyone brimming with an opinion.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 came with a tagline of "Onnume Puriyala," meaning "I Don't Understand Anything." This isn't all. The Bigg Boss house has been divided into two segments water and fire wherein contestants were divided into regular and super deluxe zone as per their red and blue badges. The red badge group included Diwakar, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan and Kalaiyarasan. Meanwhile, the blue badge was chosen by Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini and Kamrudin. To note, the super deluxe zone had all the luxuries while the regular zone had scarcities.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 1?

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed its first nomination of the season and seven contestants have been nominated for elimination in the first week including Aadhirai, Apsara CK, Kalaiyarasan, Praveen Raj Dev, Pravin Gandhi, Viyana and Watermelon star Diwakar.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: How To Vote?

To support your favourite contestant from elimination, a JioHotstar subscription is necessary. Once subscribed, access the app on your smartphone and search for Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

When the show appears, click on it and scroll to find the 'Vote Now' option. This will display the nominated contestants on your screen.

Select the contestant you wish to save and submit your vote. Share in the comments which contestant you are backing this season.