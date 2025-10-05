Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Release Time On OTT: Here’s When New Season Of Vijay’s Show Will Premiere Online

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Launch Release On OTT: The big day is here and we can't keep calm about it. After all, it is the day for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Yes! After the massive success of 8 seasons, there have been endless speculations and excitement about Bigg Boss Tamil 9. And now, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 is set to premiere tonight (October 5, 2025) and the excitement for the same is palpable. To note, Vijay Sethupathi is returning as the host for the popular reality show for the second time and he has ensured to bring a lot of drama and twists in the game.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is coming with the tagline Onnume Puriyala which translates to 'I Don't Understand Anything'. While Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is coming with a yet another spectacular house, the makers have decided to intensify the game by dividing the house into two segments. Yes! This year Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house has the theme of animal vs birds wherein the contestants in the animals segment will be having all the luxuries while the one in the birds section will be having scarcity as the major challenge

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Launch Release Time On OTT

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be available to watch online in HD format. Yes! You can watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiere on Jio Hotstar at 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: How To Watch Grand Premiere Online

If you are wondering how to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch online, here's your detailed guide.

All you need is a subscription to Jio Hotstar and then login into the app from your smartphone, laptop or smart TV.

Go to the search bar and type Bigg Boss Tamil. Scroll to season 9 and click the premiere episode to enjoy the grand launch.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Confirmed Contestants List

As several contestants have been speculated to be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 9, names like Janani Ashok Kumar, Ramja Joo, Kani Thiru, Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair, Praveen Gandhi etc have been confirmed to participate in Vijay Sethupathi's show.