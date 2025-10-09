Bigg Boss Tamil 9 LIVE Streaming Episode 5: Who Will Be Safe From Elimination In Week 1? Where To Watch Online

Vijay Sethupathi is once again in the spotlight as he returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 9. Fans are thrilled to see him back, showcasing his hosting skills. This season has generated excitement with its unique contestant lineup and theme. The tagline for this season is "Onnume Puriyala," which translates to "I Don't Understand Anything." The Bigg Boss house is divided into two zones: water and fire.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 are split into regular and super deluxe zones based on their badges. Those in the super deluxe zone enjoy luxury, while those in the regular zone face challenges due to limited resources. The red badge group, residing in the regular zone, includes Diwakar, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan, and Kalaiyarasan. Meanwhile, the blue badge group consists of Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini, and Kamrudin.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 LIVE Streaming Episode 5

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 live streaming? The episode will air at 9:30pm on Vijay Television, and also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

In week 1 of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 voting trends, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination. These include Viyana, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Kalaiyarasan and Pravin Gandhi. Among them, Diwakar is leading the voting trends and is likely to be safe from elimination.

The contrasting living conditions between the two zones are expected to influence interactions and strategies among participants. As fans have been voting in large numbers this week it is a tough fight for survival. According to current trends Kalaiyarasan Apsara and Pravin Gandhi are in bottom three struggling for votes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Safe In Week 1?

As Bigg Boss Tamil 9 gears up for its first weekend episodes, it will be interesting to see who will become the first one to leave the house this season. The anticipation builds as viewers eagerly await the results of the voting process.

The dynamics within the house are influenced by these living conditions which add an extra layer of complexity to the game. Contestants must navigate these challenges while forming alliances and strategising their next moves.

The excitement surrounding Vijay Sethupathi's return as host adds another dimension to this season's appeal. His presence brings a sense of familiarity and charisma that resonates with audiences making each episode engaging.