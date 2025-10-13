Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Nominations Week 2: Aurora, Apsara, Diwarkar & THESE Contestants Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Nominations Week 2: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, went on air on October 5 and it has come with a lot of surprises for the contestants and the audience. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss house has been split into two sections: Super Deluxe, which offers full amenities, and another lacking basic facilities. This division has heightened the drama and kept audiences engaged. On the other hand, seven contestants were nominated for elimination: Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, and Pravin Gandhi.

The initial nominations led to significant discussions among fans. For those new to the show, the first elimination occurred after VJ Nandhini chose to leave voluntarily. She was the first contestant to exit the Bigg Boss house this season. Her departure set the stage for further developments in the game. Another twist unfolded during the first weekend ka vaar when Praveen Gandhi was eliminated. He found himself in the danger zone alongside Kalaiyarasan. Ultimately, Praveen received the fewest votes and was evicted from the show. Ever since the elimination was announced, there have been speculations about the nominations for the second week on Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Nominated For Elimination In Week 2?

According to a tweet going viral on social media, 9 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 week 2. These include FJ, Aurora Sinclair, Diwakar aka Watermelon Star, Apsara CJ, Ramya Joo, Kamarudin, VJ Paru, Sabari Nandhan and Kemy. To note, the official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Bigg Tamil 9 Nominations Episode Timings

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 nominations task for week 2 episode (ep9) will air tonight. The new episode will be available to watch on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar at 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Ramya has been making headlines as she fainted on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and left everyone shocked. While there were reports about Ramya's elimination on the health grounds, she had returned to the house post a medical checkup