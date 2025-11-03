Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Nominations Week 5: Parvathy, Diwakar & THESE Contestants Nominated; Who Will Get Max Votes?

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Nominations Week 5: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 continues to captivate viewers, with no doubts about its appeal. Superstar Vijay Sethupathi returns as host for the second year, guiding a fresh group of contestants. This season, the house is split into two sections: one luxurious and the other challenging. Each day introduces new twists, ensuring plenty of drama unfolds within the house. Bigg Boss 19 recently saw intense disagreements between VJ Paaru and Praveen Raj regarding an "Army rule" implemented in the house.

Additionally, Bigg Boss introduced a surprising twist by prohibiting housemates from wearing makeup, accessories, or fashionable clothing. Instead, they must don uniforms while inside. In another development, Gana Vinoth and Tushar clashed during the Hat Task. This task added to the ongoing tension and competition among participants. On the other hand, the recent entry of four wild card contestants (including Divya Ganesh, Prajin Padmanabhan, Amit Bhargav, and Sandra Amy) spiced up things in the house. This isn't all. Kalaiyarasan's elimination also changed the dynamics of the show. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations task.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Are Nominated For Elimination In Week 5?

As per a viral tweet on social media, 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination including VJ Paaru, Diwakar, Sabari, Vikram, Kemy, Viyana, Kamrudin, Tushar, FJ, Ramya Joo, Praveen and Vinoth.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Gets The Highest Votes In Nomination?

Reportedly, VJ Paaru aka Parvathy has received the highest votes against her for nominations this week followed by Watermelon star Diwakar. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to lead the voting trends as well and escape the eliminations on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 week 5.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 nominations task will air tonight on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar.