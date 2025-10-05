Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: Who Is Farina Azad? All About Idhayam Actress As She Enters Vijay’s Show



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is finally ruling the television screens and the excitement around the same is evident. To note, the new season of the popular reality show is coming with several surprises for the audience including an interesting contestants list. This isn't all. Vijay Sethupathi, who had replaced Kamal Haasan last year, as also returned to host the show for the second consecutive year and has promised more drama and unexpected twists

To note, The theme for Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is unique, featuring the tagline "Onnume Puriyala," which translates to "I Don't Understand Anything." This season's house is divided into two sections: animals and birds. Contestants in the animal section will enjoy luxurious amenities, while those in the bird section will face scarcity as their main challenge. The grand premiere is going on in full swing with contestants like Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair, VJ Paru, Tushar, and FJ entering Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Reports suggest that Farina Azad will also join the show as a contestant. This diverse group promises to bring excitement and unpredictability to the game.

Who Is Farina Azad?

For the uninitiated, Farina Azad is a popular television actress and anchor who has been a part of several shows like Mr & Mrs Khiladis 2, Bharathi Kanamma, Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai (season 4), Cooku with Comali season 5 etc. She was last seen in Idhayam - Ninaivugalaal Azhiyadha Kaadhal which she had quit earlier this year. She is married to Ubaidh Rahman and welcomed a baby boy in November 2021.

Farina Azad Net Worth

According to media reports, Farina Azad's net worth is said to be around Rs 130cr and her major source of earning happens to be from shows and brand endorsements.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Timings

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch will premiere at 6 pm on Vijay television and Jio Hotstar.

It will be interesting to see what twist she will be bringing on Bigg Boss Tamil 9.