Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: Who Is Ramya Joo? All About Popular Dancer Set To Enter Vijay Sethupathi's Show



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: The much-anticipated launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is finally here, and the excitement is undeniable. After eight successful seasons, fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment. The new season kicks off on October 5, 2025, with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host for the second consecutive year. He promises to deliver more drama and unexpected twists in the game which will be having an interesting line up of contestants. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 comes with a unique theme with the tagline "Onnume Puriyala," meaning "I Don't Understand Anything."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house is divided into two sections: animals and birds. Contestants in the animal section will enjoy luxurious amenities, while those in the bird section will face scarcity as their main challenge. As the grand premiere is going in full swing, contestants like Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair and FJ have entered Bigg Boss Tamil 9. It is reported that Ramya Joo will also be entering the show as a contestant.

Who Is Ramya Joo?

For the uninitiated, Ramya Joo is a popular dancer and a social media influencer. While she has created several records and has won multiple accolades, she is likely to add a new flavour to Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Ramya Joo Net Worth

According to media reports, Ramya Joo's net worth is yet to be disclosed.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Host & Timings

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi who had replaced Kamal Haasan in the last season. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch will premiere at 6 pm on Vijay television and Jio Hotstar.