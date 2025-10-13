Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Ramya Joo Faints Inside BB House; Will She Quit Vijay Sethupathi’s Show In Week 2?

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Update: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has begun with much anticipation. The show introduced a unique twist by dividing the house into two sections. One section, known as Super Deluxe, is fully equipped with amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This setup has intensified the drama and kept viewers captivated. The first week saw seven contestants facing elimination: Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, and Pravin Gandhi.

The initial nominations sparked extensive discussions among fans. For those unfamiliar with the show, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 experienced its first elimination after VJ Nandhini's voluntary exit. She became the first contestant to leave the BB house this season. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 saw another twist in the game after Praveen Gandhi was eliminated during the first weekend ka vaar. For the uninitiated, Praveen was eliminated after being in danger zone with Kalaiyarasan and the filmmaker was evicted after receiving least number of votes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 New Update: What Happened To Ramya Joo?

While Praveen's elimination left the housemates brimming with an opinion, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 saw a massive twist in the game after Ramya Joo fainted in the house. Yes! You read it right. During the morning routine in the house, Ramya lost consciousness and left everyone shocked. Soon, Kalaiyarasan, Kemy, Tushaar and other contestants were rushed to help her and Ramya was immediately rushed to the confession room for medical attention.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Is Ramya Out Of The Show?

While Ramya's ill health sparked reports about her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 just like Nandhini, the truth is that Ramya is still in the house. Though she has been resting but Ramya hasn't left the game as of now.

Meanwhile, post Praveen's elimination, there have been speculations about who will be nominated for elimination in week 2.