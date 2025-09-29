Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Teju Ashwini & Viyana Likely To Participate In Vijay Sethupathi's Show

As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 approaches, fans speculate about potential contestants Teju Ashwini and Viyana while Vijay Sethupathi returns as host. Their presence could bring excitement and drama to the show.



As the excitement builds for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, set to premiere on October 5, fans are eagerly speculating about the contestant lineup. Social media is abuzz with leaked names and fan theories, with actress Teju Ashwini and model Viyana being the latest to emerge as potential participants.

Teju Ashwini, an Indian actress and model, has gained recognition for her roles in Tamil web series like "Kalyana Samayal Saadham" and films such as "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal" (2022), "Moondram Kan," and "Blackmail." If she enters the Bigg Boss house, her presence could bring a blend of elegance, strategic gameplay, and drama, making her a captivating contestant this season.

Potential Contestants Stir Anticipation

On the other hand, Viyana has made a name for herself with her sharp debating skills and commanding presence in web series. Known for her unfiltered personality, Viyana's possible participation has piqued fans' interest. Many are curious to see how she navigates the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

The official contestant list is yet to be confirmed by the show's creators. However, the buzz surrounding Teju and Viyana's names has already heightened anticipation among viewers. Fans believe that their contrasting personalities could create an engaging mix of fun, unpredictability, and drama within the house.

Host Vijay Sethupathi Returns

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is set to return as the host for this season. With his charismatic screen presence and strong connection with audiences, he is expected to enhance the entertainment value of the show and keep viewers engaged throughout.

As the countdown to the premiere continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of contestants. Should Teju Ashwini and Viyana join Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, their interactions, strategies, and inevitable clashes could make this one of the most thrilling seasons yet.