Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Who Is Leading With Max Votes? - Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Or Diwakar

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Vijay Sethupathi is making waves in the news, and for good reason. After all, he is back to rule the television screens. Wondering how? Well, Vijay has returned as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil season 9, a much-anticipated event. Fans are eager to see his hosting skills once more. This season promises surprises with an intriguing contestant lineup and theme, sparking widespread interest and opinions. The tagline for Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is "Onnume Puriyala," translating to "I Don't Understand Anything."

Interestingly, Bigg Boss house is divided into two: water and fire following which contestants are split into regular and super deluxe zones based on their red or blue badges. The super deluxe zone offers luxury, while the regular zone faces scarcity. The red badge group includes Diwakar, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan, and Kalaiyarasan. Meanwhile, Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini, and Kamrudin make up the blue badge group.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 1?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed a major twist as the first nominations task took place the first day itself and 7 contestants were nominated for elimination. These included Viyana, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, Apsara CJ, Kalaiyarasan and Pravin Gandhi

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Leading With Highest Votes?

Interestingly, as per the recent voting trends, Aadhirai has been leading with highest numbers of votes after beating Viyana, Diwakar and others. And it will be interesting to see if she can maintain the lead in the coming days.

Meanwhile, after subscribing to Jio Hotstar, you can support your preferred contestant by voting. Simply log in and search for Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Once you find the show, click on it to access the voting option. All nominated contestants will be displayed. Select your favourite and submit your vote.