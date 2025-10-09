Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Who Is In Bottom 3? - Praveen Rajdev, Apsara, Pravin Or Kalaiyarasan

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Vijay Sethupathi is once again capturing attention as he returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 9. Fans are excited to see him back on their screens, showcasing his hosting prowess. This season has generated buzz with its unique contestant lineup and theme. The tagline for this season is "Onnume Puriyala," which means "I Don't Understand Anything." The Bigg Boss house this time is split into two distinct zones: water and fire.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 contestants are divided based on their badges into regular and super deluxe zones. Those in the super deluxe zone enjoy luxury, while the regular zone faces challenges due to scarcity. The red badge group, residing in the regular zone, includes Diwakar, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan, and Kalaiyarasan. Meanwhile, the blue badge group consists of Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini, and Kamrudin. The contrasting living conditions between the two zones are expected to influence interactions and strategies among participants.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Safe In Week 1?

For the uninitiated, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 1 including Viyana, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj, Apsara CJ, Kalaiyarasan and Pravin Gandhi. Among these, Diwakar has been leading the voting trends and is likely to be safe from elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 1?

As fans have been voting in large numbers, it is a tough fight to survival. As per the voting trends, its is Kalaiyarasan, Apsara and Pravin Gandhi are in bottom three and are currently struggling for votes.

As Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is gearing up for the first weekend ka vaar, it will be interesting to see who will become the first one to leave the house in the new season.