Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 2: Diwakar, Sabarinathan or VJ Paru; Who Is Leading With Max Votes?

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 2: Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, premiered on October 5, introducing unexpected twists for both contestants and viewers. The house is divided into two sections: Super Deluxe, with full amenities, and another lacking basic facilities. This setup has intensified the drama, keeping audiences captivated. The elimination in the first week sparked lively discussions among fans. VJ Nandhini was the first to leave the Bigg Boss house this season after choosing to exit voluntarily.

Nandhini's decision marked the beginning of more intriguing developments in the game. On the other hand, Praveen Gandhi, who was in the danger zone with Kalaiyarasan, was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 after receiving the least votes in the first week. While the two exits in the first week had left everyone brimming with an opinion, there have been speculations about who will be eliminated in week 2 in Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 2?

For the uninitiated, FJ, Aurora Sinclair, VJ Paru, Sabarinathan, Diwakar, Kemy, Kamrudin, Apsara CJ and Ramya Joo have been nominated for elimination in week 2. To note, Diwakar and Apsara have been nominated for the second consecutive week on Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Leading With The Highest Votes?

As fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants, it has been a tough fight for survival. In fact, it has been a fight for maximum votes between Sabarinathan, Diwakar and VJ Paru. As per the voting trends, Diwakar has been leading the coting trends followed by Sabari and VJ Paru respectively.

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 new episode (episode 11) will premiere on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar tonight at 9:30 PM. Let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Tamil season 9.