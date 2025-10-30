Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Not Aurora Sinclair, THIS Contestant Is Leading With Highest Votes

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 never fails to keep the audience intrigued and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by superstar Vijay Sethupathi for the second consecutive year, the new season of the popular reality show has come up with an interesting line up of contestants. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 had the house divided into two parts wherein one part had all the luxuries while the other was all about struggles. With each day coming with a new twist in the game, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house.

Amid this, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed some heated arguments between VJ Paaru and Praveen Raj over the so-called "Army rule" in the house. On the other hand, Bigg Boss brought a new twist wherein the housemates are now banned from wearing makeup, accessories, and fashion clothing inside the house, and must wear uniforms. This isn't all. Gana Vinoth and Tushar also locked horns during the Hat Task. Interestingly, the nominations task also left everyone brimming with an opinion about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 next

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Are Nominated On Week 4?

To note, Kamarudin, VJ Paaru, Gana Vinoth, Aurora Sinclair and Kalaiyarasan have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 week 4.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Will Get Highest Votes In Week 4?

While there were reports about Aurora leading the voting trends given her massive fan following. However, as per the voting trends, it is Gana Vinoth who is leading with highest votes in his favour and is likely to be safe from elimination

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section below who you are supporting on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and which contestant you want to eliminate from the show this week.