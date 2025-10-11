Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Here’s When 1st WKV Of Vijay Sethupathi’s Show Will Premiere



Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 kicked off with much excitement, captivating audiences from the start. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the show introduced a unique twist by dividing the house into two sections. One section, named Super Deluxe, offers all comforts, while the other lacks basic amenities. This setup has intensified the drama among contestants, keeping viewers engaged. The first week of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 saw seven contestants nominated for elimination. These nominees include Kalaiyarasan, Viyana, Apsara CJ, Diwakar, Aadhirai, Praveen Raj and Pravin Gandhi.

Fans have been actively voting to save their favourites from being ousted from the show. The intriguing mix of contestants has added to the show's appeal. Each participant brings unique dynamics to the house, leading to unexpected alliances and conflicts. The audience is keenly observing these interactions and forming opinions about who should stay or leave. Amid this, all eyes are set on the first weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Weekend Ka Vaar (Ep8) Release Time

Wondering when will Bigg Boss Tamil 9 (Ep8) first weekend ka vaar will premiere on TV and online? Here's your answer. The first weekend episode will air on TV at 9:30 PM on Star Vijay. Interestingly, you can watch the show simultaneously on JioHotstar at 9:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Weekend Ka Vaar: What To Expect?

Interestingly, the first weekend episode of the show promises excitement as host Vijay Sethupathi will captivate the audience with a dynamic performance. Following this, he will engage with the contestants, providing feedback on their performances. In fact, Vijay's reality check will leave VJ Paru in tears. For those curious about eliminations, these will not be revealed tonight. Instead, viewers can expect the elimination announcement to occur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 witnessed a major twist in the game as VJ Nandhini walked out of the game ahead of the first weekend ka vaar. She took the decision after suffering a mental breakdown on the show which left everyone shocked.