Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Aurora Sinclair? Know All About Renowned Model & Social Media Star

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: The much-anticipated launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has arrived, and excitement is in the air. Following the success of the previous season, Vijay Sethupathi returns as host for his second stint. Last year, he took over from Kamal Haasan and won hearts with his hosting prowess. This new season promises fresh twists, turns, and a captivating contestant lineup. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 introduces an intriguing tagline: "Onnume Puriyala" which translates to 'I Don't Understand Anything'

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 features an Animals VS Birds theme. The house is split into two sections: luxury for animals and survival for birds. The animal side boasts all comforts, while the bird side faces daily challenges with limited resources. The unique Animals VS Birds theme adds a fresh dynamic to the show. Contestants will experience contrasting lifestyles within the same house. This setup promises to keep viewers engaged throughout the season. With its innovative theme and engaging tagline, anticipation for the grand launch is high. Amid this, there are reports about Aurora Sinclair participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Who Is Aurora Sinclair?

It is reported that renowned social media star Aurora Sinclair is set to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Also popularly known as Baloon Akka, the 25 year old model and content creator enjoys a decent mass following on social media and is popular for her relatable content on beauty, lifestyle and fashion. There are reports that she is among the youngest contestants of the season.

Aurora Sinclair Net Worth

According to media reports, Aurora's net worth is estimated to be around USD $ 1 million and her primary source of income is from content generation on social media along with brand collaborations.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Host & Timings

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi who had replaced Kamal Haasan in the last season. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch will premiere at 6 pm on Vijay Television and Jio Hotstar.