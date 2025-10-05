Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is VJ Parvathy? Know All About Renowned Actress, Anchor & More

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premiere: The much-anticipated moment has arrived with the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. After eight successful seasons, the buzz around this season has been immense. The show is set to premiere on October 5, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting its return. Vijay Sethupathi will once again host the reality show, promising more drama and unexpected twists. Vijay Sethupathi's return as host adds to the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Known for his engaging presence, he is expected to bring a fresh perspective and keep audiences entertained throughout the season. His involvement ensures that viewers can anticipate plenty of surprises.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 introduces a unique theme with the tagline "Onnume Puriyala," meaning "I Don't Understand Anything." The house is divided into two segments: animals and birds. Contestants in the animal section will enjoy luxuries, while those in the bird section face scarcity as their main challenge. The division of the house aims to intensify the competition among participants. This innovative approach is expected to add an exciting dynamic to the game. Viewers can look forward to seeing how contestants adapt to these contrasting living conditions. Amid this, there are reports about VJ Parvathy participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Who Is VJ Parvathy?

For the uninitiated, VJ Parvathy aka VJ Paru is a popular anchor, video jockey, and actress who enjoys a decent fan following. She forayed into acting with Tamil television serial Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal. Besides, her YouTube channel has also won hearts with relatable content.

VJ Parvathy Net Worth

According to media reports, VJ Parvathy's net worth is estimated to be around USD $199K and her primary source of income is from social media, brand collaboration, and tv shows.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Host & Timings

To note, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi who had replaced Kamal Haasan in the last season. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand launch will premiere at 6 pm on Vijay television and Jio Hotstar.