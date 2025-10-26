Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Wild Card: Who Is Divya Ganesh? Know All About Annam Actress Who Is Entering Vijay’s Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Wild Card Update: The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, took place on October 5. This season has introduced a captivating twist by splitting the house into two distinct sections. One area, called Super Deluxe, is equipped with full amenities, while the other lacks basic facilities. This unique setup has intensified the drama and kept viewers hooked. In the Super Deluxe section, contestants enjoy comfort and luxury. Meanwhile, those in the less-equipped area face challenges due to limited resources. This stark contrast has led to intense interactions among participants, creating compelling viewing for audiences.

The excitement in Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has heightened with three contestants already out of the house. VJ Nandhini chose to leave due to anxiety, while Praveen Gandhi was voted out by the audience in the first week. Apsara CJ followed suit in the second week. Now, fans are eagerly speculating about who might be eliminated next. Currently, eight housemates face the threat of elimination in the third week. Those nominated include Tushaar, Kalaiyarasan, Aurora Sinclair, Ramya Joo, Praveen, Subiksha, Viyana, and Aadhirai. The tension is palpable as viewers await the results. Amid the speculations about wild card contestant, there are reports about Divya Ganesh entering as a wild card.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who Is Divya Ganesh?

To note, Divya Ganesh is a popular actress who made her acting debut with Keladi Kanmani in 2015. She is known for her performance in shows like Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi and Mahanadhi. In fact, the 28 years old actress was recently seen in Annam and had won millions of hearts with her performance in the show as Ramya. According to media reports, Divya Ganesh was earlier engaged to a producer but things didn't work out and the duo parted ways.

When Will Divya Ganesh Enter Bigg Boss Tamil 9?

Wondering when Divya Ganesh will enter Bigg Boss Tamil 9 as a wild card contestant? Well, she are likely to be introduced on the show at 9:30 PM tonight by host Vijay Sethupathi. Are you excited to see Divya Ganesh inside Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comment section below.