Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Update: Details On Season 1 And Rumors Surrounding A Potential Second Season

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Update: The OTT version of the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, titled Bigg Boss Ultimate, completed its first season in April 2022 after launching in January of the same year. The show was streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar), featuring 24×7 live coverage of the house, alongside a daily 90-minute main episode that aired at 9:00 PM.

The inaugural season premiered on January 30, 2022, with veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the host. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Kamal Haasan exited the show in the third week, and Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, took over hosting duties from week four through to the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Ultimate featured a total of 16 housemates. The lineup included popular contestants from previous editions of the main Bigg Boss Tamil television show, spanning Seasons 1 to 5, as well as a few new celebrity participants. Balaji Murugadoss, who was the runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, emerged as the winner of the first OTT season, while Niroop Nandakumar, a finalist from Season 5, finished as the runner-up. The season ran for 70 days with 71 episodes in total.

Reports indicate that the next season of the Tamil OTT version is expected to start around March 2026, though no official confirmation regarding the exact date is available.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Meanwhile, the main television edition, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, which started on October 5, 2025, continues to run with 19 contestants in the house. Among the current participants are Aurora Sinclair, Diwagar, FJ (Adisayam), Kamrudin, Kani Thiru, Kemy, VJ Parvathy, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Sabarinathan, Subiksha, Tushaar, Vikram, Gana Vinoth, Viyana, Amit, Divya, Prajean, and Sandra.

Several contestants have already been evicted from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, including Kalaiyarasan, Aadhirai, Apsara, Pravin, and Nandhini, the latter of whom walked out voluntarily.

With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 currently underway and the OTT version expected in the future, the Bigg Boss franchise continues to engage Tamil audiences. Fans are closely following updates on the OTT spin-off, awaiting its next edition while the current TV season progresses.