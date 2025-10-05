Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Meet Ashwini Aanandita, Rumored Contestant In The Vijay Sethupathi Show?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil officially kicks off today, October 5, with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host for the second consecutive season. Sethupathi, who replaced Kamal Haasan last year, has been noted for his natural hosting style, bringing a fresh approach to the show. Fans are keen to see how the new season unfolds, especially with several rumored contestants generating buzz online.

Among the names making headlines is model and television actress Ashwini Aanandita, who is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house. Ashwini has been a recognizable figure in South Indian television, primarily appearing in Tamil and Kannada shows. She first gained attention as a finalist in the reality show Halli Hyda Pyateg Banda Season 2, which aired on Star Suvarna. Over the years, she has also appeared in Pyate Hudgir Halli Life and participated in the dance competition Dance Jodi Dance Season 1 on Zee Tamil.

Ashwini is best known for her roles in Star Vijay serials, including Meenakshi Karthik in Namma Veetu Ponnu and Hasini in Thangamagal. In Thangamagal, her character, a "daddy's girl" who is compelled to work as a household maid in a village setting, received notable attention. She also made a cameo in Kaatrukkenna Veli and appeared in the streaming series Uppu Puli Kaaram, a remake of the South Korean show My Father Is Strange.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Premieres With A New House Theme

The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be broadcast on Star Vijay and JioHotstar, with daily episodes scheduled from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM and weekend episodes from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The house, newly built, is designed with an "Animals vs. Birds" theme. The layout divides the house into two sections: the Animals' side, featuring luxurious amenities, and the Birds' side, emphasizing scarcity and survival, with daily challenges for the contestants.

In addition to Ashwini Aanandita, other rumored participants include actor and anchor Sabari Nadhan, Diwakar of Watermelon fame, Praveen Gandhi, Aadhirai Soundarajan, Kemi, Cooku With Comali winner Kani Thiru, Vyishali Kemkar, Aurora Sinclair, Kongu Manjunadhan, VJ Parvathy, comedian Vinoth Babu, Ramya Joo, FJ Adisayam, and several others. While the official list will only be confirmed during the premiere, the variety of celebrities and personalities has already sparked interest among viewers.

With its tagline "Onnume Puriyala," Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is set to combine celebrity interactions, competitive tasks, and daily challenges, offering a mix of entertainment and drama.