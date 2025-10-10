Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Records A Blockbuster Opening On JioHotstar, Lighting Up A Festive October

October 10, 2025, National: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 opened to record-breaking viewership on JioHotstar, setting the stage for another successful chapter of one of Tamil Nadu's most-loved entertainment franchises. Streaming exclusively on the platform, the launch day episode recorded 7.8 crore minutes of cumulative watch time, with a 1.74x higher reach than the previous edition. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, returning for his second consecutive year, the show marks a strong start to its latest run on JioHotstar.

This season, JioHotstar has made the experience more interactive, introducing a 24x7 live chat feed and a dedicated Fanzone that keep fans connected to every twist, turn, and emotional moment in real time. For the first time in Tamil, the platform has also launched Meme the Moment, allowing viewers to create, share, and react to standout moments, blending popular culture with real-time participation and bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Connected TV contributed nearly 47% of the opening watch time, underlining the growing preference among Tamil audiences for immersive, large-screen family viewing experiences.

Commenting on the record-breaking start, Krishnan Kutty, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (South) at JioStar, said, "We believe the future of entertainment lies in creating experiences. The strong opening of Bigg Boss Tamil this season reflects how audiences are embracing these interactive, participatory formats. It exemplifies how technology and innovation can transform engagement, turning passive viewing into active participation. By introducing features that allow fans to interact, share, and shape their own experiences, we are setting a new benchmark for how content, community, and brands can come together in meaningful ways."

After record-breaking launches of Bigg Boss in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and now Tamil, JioHotstar is redefining how audiences engage with entertainment through immersive, interactive experiences across devices and languages. The platform's reach and engagement provide innovative opportunities for brands to connect meaningfully with audiences at scale.