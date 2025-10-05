Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Who Is Sabari Nadhan, Rumored Contestant In The Vijay Sethupathi Show?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: The much-anticipated ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is officially set to launch today, October 5, with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host for the second consecutive season. Vijay Sethupathi, who replaced Kamal Haasan last year, has been widely appreciated for his fresh approach and effortless hosting style, making him a familiar face for audiences tuning in to the new season.

The new season promises a visually refreshed experience, with the Bigg Boss house newly constructed, reportedly at EVP Chennai. This year's edition comes with an intriguing "Animals vs. Birds" theme. The house will be split into two sections: the Animals' side featuring luxurious accommodations and the Birds' side emphasizing scarcity and survival, with fresh challenges introduced daily.

While the final contestant list will only be revealed during the premiere, several names have already surfaced online. Among the names generating interest is actor and anchor Sabari Nadhan, who is reportedly one of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house.

Who Is Sabari Nadhan?

Sabari has been a familiar face on Tamil television, most notably for his role as Sakthi in the popular Star Vijay serial Ponni, which earned him recognition among TV viewers. He began his career with YouTube short films and later appeared in VIP2, Natpe Thunai, and Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Ooduraja. He is also known for his work in Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services and FDFS. Beyond acting, Sabari has carved a niche as a television anchor, recognized for his confident presence and ability to engage audiences effortlessly. He is also a founding member of the popular Tamil YouTube channel Blacksheep.

In addition to Sabari Nadhan, rumored participants include actress and model Ashwini Aanandita, Diwakar (of Watermelon fame), Praveen Gandhi (Praveenkanth), Aadhirai Soundarajan, Kemi, Cooku With Comali winner Kani Thiru, Vyishali Kemkar, Aurora Sinclair, Kongu Manjunadhan, VJ Parvathy, comedian Vinoth Babu, Ramya Joo, and FJ Adisayam. Other rumored entries generating buzz include filmmaker Malini Jeevarathinam, model Roshan, Mr. World Manikandan, Kamurudin, and Irfan Zaini.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will air on Star Vijay and JioHotstar, with regular episodes scheduled daily from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM and weekend episodes from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and a 24/7 live stream. The season carries the tagline "Onnume Puriyala" and is expected to deliver a mix of celebrity interactions, competitive challenges, and entertainment that audiences are likely to follow. With the premiere set for tonight, viewers are eager to see how the dynamics between the luxury and survival zones play out and how contestants like Sabari Nadhan adapt to the house's unique setup.