Bison Day 1 Collection Early Update: Dhruv Vikram Film Faces Tough Clash With Dude? Loses Opening Day Battle?

Bison Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: The much-anticipated Tamil film Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan), starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, finally hit the big screens today, October 17, 2025. Directed and written by acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, the film has been in the spotlight for months for its powerful themes, stunning visuals, and Dhruv's intense transformation for the role. Ever since its trailer dropped, Bison created massive curiosity among fans and cinephiles alike, setting high expectations for yet another socially driven, emotional narrative from Selvaraj's storytelling universe.

Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) Cast, OTT Release Platform Update

Bison marks Dhruv Vikram's third outing as a lead actor, and this time, he takes on the intense role of Kittan - a character that demands both physical and emotional depth. Alongside Dhruv, the film features a power-packed ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal, each adding weight and authenticity to the film's gritty narrative.

If a Bollymoviereviewz report is to be believed, Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) is mounted on a great scale with an estimated budget of around Rs 30 cr. According to OTTPlay, Netflix has bagged Bison's post-theatrical OTT streaming rights. That means the Dhruv Vikram starrer will have its OTT premiere on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run.

Bison Day 1 Collection Early Trend (Opening Day)

Dhruv Vikram's Diwali release, Bison, has kicked off its theatrical journey on a lukewarm note. Despite high expectations and a star-studded cast, the film seems to be struggling to make a strong impact at the box office on opening day.

According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to net around ₹ 95 lakhs only today (Friday) till 5:30 pm.

Bison Occupancy Day 1 - Tamil (Today)

Morning Shows: 23.01%

Afternoon Shows: 24.55%

Bison Vs Dude Opening Day Collection (First Day)

Dhruv Vikram's Bison struggled to make a mark on its opening day, falling behind Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude in the festive box office clash. The Diwali 2025 showdown saw Bison lagging in audience turnout compared to its rival, despite its star-studded cast and high expectations.

As per sacnilk data, Dude has earned Rs 3.97 cr today so far (till 5:30 PM).