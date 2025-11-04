Bison & Dude OTT Release Update: Streaming Buzz Grows As Diwali Hits Eye Their Digital Debut

Bison & Dude OTT Release Update: The Tamil box office saw two significant releases this Diwali, Bison Kaalamaadan and Dude, both premiering on October 17, 2025. As the films approach three weeks since their theatrical debuts, discussions have now shifted to their impending OTT releases, with fans eager to know when and where these titles will begin streaming.

Film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai recently hinted at a possible update, writing on X that both films, which share the same release date, may also arrive on digital platforms simultaneously, potentially extending their theatrical rivalry into the streaming space. "Will #Bison and #Dude start streaming the same day? ... So far, there is no official OTT release announcement of both films on their social media handles. Looks like the theatrical battle is going to be extended to the streaming platforms," his post read.

Both films have been acquired by Netflix for their digital premieres. If the typical 28-day gap between theatrical and OTT release schedules is followed, both titles could be available for streaming around mid-November. However, it is common practice for major platforms to space out same-language releases to avoid audience overlap, suggesting one of them could arrive slightly later.

Bison Kaalamaadan and Dude Overview

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports drama set against the backdrop of caste discrimination, focusing on a young kabaddi player's journey toward recognition. The film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead, supported by Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan. Produced jointly by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film explores themes of resistance, identity, and perseverance, core elements that have defined Mari Selvaraj's filmmaking voice.

On the other hand, Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, takes a completely different route. It is a romantic comedy drama headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Agan and Kural, two individuals whose lifelong friendship faces new challenges as they navigate adulthood, relationships, and personal transformation. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude also features R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles, with music by Sai Abhyankkar.

As of now, Netflix has not issued an official statement regarding their exact release timelines. With growing speculation and audience anticipation, the next few days are likely to bring clarity on whether these two Tamil hits will continue their Diwali face-off on the streaming front.