Bison Early Review: Dhruv Vikram's Performance Captivates In Mari Selvaraj's Sports Drama Which Is A Winner



Bison Early Review: Dhruv Vikram has all the reasons to be on cloud nine and rightfully so. After all, he is coming back on the big screen after three years. Last seen in Mahaan, Dhruv Vikram is coming with Bison which is a much talked about sports drama. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith and Aditi Anand. While Dhruv plays the lead role in the movie, Bison also features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan.

To note, Bison marks Dhruv's third film as a lead actor and was announced May 2024. Bison narrates the story of a young man who is determined to rise above the violence that troubles his village and aims to make a name for himself in professional kabaddi. From the cast to trailer and the songs, everything about Bison has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and now we have got our hands on the early review of the film

Bison Early Review

As per a viral tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Bison is a winner. On the other hand, as a per a report by Telugu Filmibeat, censor board is all praises and satisfied with Bison and game wht movie a U/A certificate (which means the movie is suitable to watch for audience about 12 years of age). Dhruv's performance as kabaddi player is quite captivating and Anupama Parameswaran also leaves a mark with her stint. Bison manages to touch the right strings of emotions and is a decent theatrical experience. To note, Bison has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, talking at a pre-release event, Dhruv Vikram stated that he thought of his father while performing difficult scenes in the movie and stated (as per TOI), "When he is struggling so much, I wonder if we can't try even a little bit. I don't know if I can be like my father. I don't know what penance I did to be his son. But I am ready to do whatever it takes to achieve that qualification. Thank you, Dad".