Bison First Review: Mari Selvaraj's Action Drama Starring Dhruv Vikram Gets Reaction From Director Ram

Bison First Review: The upcoming Tamil action drama Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is set to release on 17 October 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film, jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, stars Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameshwaran, Rajish Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and Anurag Arora.

In a recent interview, director Mari Selvaraj, who previously worked as an assistant director under filmmaker Ram, revealed that Ram had watched Bison and described it as his best work to date.

Bison Overview

The film, as outlined by its makers, tells a story of determination and courage, depicting the life of a young man who confronts seemingly insurmountable odds. The narrative focuses on the protagonist's journey to choose sport over violence, peace over conflict, and life over death, framing the story as a modern tale of David versus Goliath.

Bison's technical crew includes Nivas K. Prasanna as music composer, Ezhil Arasu K as director of photography, and Sakthi Thiru handling editing. The film's action sequences were choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while dance sequences were arranged by Sandy. Art direction was led by Kumar Gangappan, with costume design by Aegan Ekambaram and makeup by Kalaiazhagan.

The film's production also saw contributions from several key personnel: Suren.G served as audiographer and sound designer along with Alagiakoothan; VFX was managed by Harihara Suthan of Lorven; and Ranga Prasad handled DI colour grading. The project's creative and executive producers included Sneha Vashist, Vighnesh Menon, and Rakesh Raghavan.

Bison's audio rights have been secured by Think Music, with lyrics penned by Mari Selvaraj and Arivu. Marketing, publicity, and creative promotions were coordinated by Applause Entertainment, Communique Film PR, and Beatroute, while digital campaigns were managed by TING. Subtitles for the film were provided by Subemy Subtitling, headed by Nandini Karky.

As the release date approaches, attention has turned to Mari Selvaraj's latest film, with early reactions from Ram creating anticipation.